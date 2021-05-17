Over 10,000 residential buildings damaged in Gaza Strip

CAIRO, May 17. /TASS/. Over 800 residential buildings are completely destroyed and about 10,000 are damaged by Israeli missile and artillery strikes in the Gaza Strip, Gaza Ministry of Residential Construction disclosed Monday.

"Over 800 units of residential funds in the Strip are completely destroyed by the Israeli aggression. About 10,000 unites were partially destroyed," the Ministry said, according to local media.

The Ministry disclosed that it has established about 80 brigades working on extraction of the injured and the dead from debris.

Earlier, the media reported significant damage to power lines. According to GEDCO, the Gaza energy company, eight out of ten power lines were disabled. Besides, significant damage was dealt to agricultural fields and roads, which complicates the movement of ambulances and rescue crews.

Earlier, the Israeli aviation hit the 11-story Al-Jala building, which housed offices of Al Jazeera, Associated Press and other media. Before that, Israel destroyed the 16-story Al-Shuruk building, the 14-story Burj Khanadi, the 8-story Burj al-Jauhara, the Industrial Bank building and several other major buildings. Besides, the Israeli military informed the UN about its intention to strike two UN schools in the city of Gaza.

According to the latest report, at least 10 Israelis and over 220 Palestinians were killed in the strike exchange.