Ukrainian army violates ceasefire five times, LPR says

LUGANSK, May 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces violated the ceasefire five times in the past 24 hours shelling the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the Lugansk Media Center reported on Saturday citing the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC).

The areas close to Zolotoye-5, the villages of Lozovoye and Kalinovo-Borshchevatoye, the inhabited communities of Donetsky and Molodezhnoye came under fire. The Ukrainian military used grenade launchers and small arms.

The Contact Group on the settlement in eastern Ukraine, which held a videoconference meeting on July 22, 2020, agreed on additional measures to monitor the ceasefire along the contact line in Donbass that came into force on July 27. Under the agreement, the parties to the conflict are prohibited from staging offensive and reconnaissance operations, using any types of drones, opening fire or deploying heavy weapons to populated localities. One of the key provisions is the use of disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations.