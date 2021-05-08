Relations with Russia not brought up at EU summit in Porto - source

BRUSSELS, May 8. /TASS/. European Union leaders did not touch upon relations with Russia at the Social Summit in Porto, Portugal, on Saturday, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS.

"There was no discussion about Russia, since it had been scheduled for the next European Council meeting (the EU summit in Brussels on May 25 - TASS) and at the European Council [at the Foreign Affairs Council on May 10]," the diplomat said.

Earlier in the day, the Czech daily Mlada fronta DNES reported that Prime Minister Andrej Babis asked his European counterparts at the Porto summit to consider expelling "at least one" Russian diplomat from their countries over the Vrbetice incident in 2014.