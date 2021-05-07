Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he could have had Covid again

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 7. /TASS/. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro believes that he could have recently been reinfected with COVID-19, he said on Thursday during his weekly social media broadcast.

"A few days ago, I had symptoms of possible reinfection [with coronavirus]. I took ivermectin. I was fine the next day," he said without clarifying whether he was tested. At the same time, the leader slammed those who criticize alternative medicine even if their effectiveness is yet to be proven scientifically.

Bolsonaro first was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 7, 2020. The president then started taking hydroxychloroquine for treatment. According to Bolsonaro, his condition improved a few hours after taking the medicine. At the same time, the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier halted hydroxychloroquine trials as a potential Covid treatment medicine, citing research saying that it has no positive effect for recovery.

More than half the Brazilian cabinet had COVID-19 apart from Bolsonaro.

Brazil confirmed its first coronavirus case on February 26. The country is ranked third in the world after the US and India in the number of infected people (more than 15 million). Brazil is only second behind the US in coronavirus-related fatalities (almost 417,000).