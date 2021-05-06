Karabakh conflict must be resolved under OSCE aegis — Armenia’s Ayvazyan

YEREVAN, May 6. /TASS/. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazyan underscored the importance of restoration of the peace process for Nagorno-Karabakh under the OSCE Minsk Group aegis during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Thursday.

"During your visit, we have already started and will continue to discuss the issue of settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh. In this context, we have underscored the importance of the establishment of conditions for restoration of the peace process under the aegis of the OSCE Minsk Group trio - Russia, France and the US - which enjoys the mediator format," Ayvazyan said.

He expressed his readiness to discuss the "implementation of clauses of the January 11 statement regarding the unblocking of transport communications."

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. On January 11, the trio agreed to establish a working group at the level of Deputy Prime Minister, which will focus on the establishment of transport and economic ties in the region.