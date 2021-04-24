Lukashenko says $10mln allocated for his assassination

MINSK, April 24. /TASS/. Organizers of the assassination plot against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko allocated $10 million to achieve the goal, Lukashenko told reporters on Saturday.

The BelTA news agency reported citing Lukashenko that armed people were to attack his residence in the countryside, that $10 million were allocated for this purpose and $1 million for the sniper.

"We have long seen that. Do you think we carried out this operation in Moscow out of the blue? We were keeping a close eye on them. They were expected to come to Minsk and conduct this operation," Lukashenko said.

Organizers of the coup in Belarus planned to use the army to blockade Minsk and black it out, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said. "The insurgents planned to use the army to blockade Minsk, along with the forces of OMON [riot police], internal troops, the Interior Ministry and KGB".

The Belarusian president explained that all of them are armed, and if they could have clashed, it would have been "the most terrible and hottest civil war which none of the countries has ever experienced."

According to Lukashenko, "apart from that, the conspirators were planning to black out Minsk."