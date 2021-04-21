Chinese president to take part in Biden-hosted virtual climate summit

"At the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend and deliver an important speech at the Leaders Summit on Climate in Beijing on April 22 through videolink," the Xinhua news agency reported citing her statement.

The United States plans to hold an international climate summit on April 22-23 and has invited 40 world leaders. The event will focus on consolidating the world’s efforts to reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

Last week, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry visited Shanghai and held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua. The sides adopted a joint statement on combating climate change, expressing readiness to work on implementing the Paris Agreement. Washington and Beijing plan to hold the global average temperature increase to well below 2 degrees C and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees C.