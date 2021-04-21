Biden praises verdict in George Floyd case as step forward in US fight against racism

WASHINGTON, April 21. /TASS/. The guilty verdict in the case of George Floyd’s death can become a ‘giant step forward’ in tackling systemic racism in the United States, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"It was a murder in the full light of day and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism," Biden said.

He described the verdict of the jury, which found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges, as "a giant step forward in the march toward justice in America."

"Let's also be clear, such a verdict is also much too rare," the US leader added.

The high-profile trial began on March 8. George Floyd, an African-American Minneapolis man, was detained by the police in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020 and died after Chauvin kneeled on his neck and choked him to death while he was being taken into custody. Chauvin’s former colleagues J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao were also charged and fired.

Mass unrest engulfed many US states over the death of Floyd. To counter the riots, local law enforcement was often supported by the US National Guard. 40 cities, including New York and Washington, enacted a curfew.