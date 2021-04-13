Azerbaijani leader does not rule out signing peace deal with Armenia

"We believe that the page of the conflict must be closed. I have spoken on several occasions about the possibility of signing a peace deal with Armenia," the Azerbaijani leader said at the conference, "A New View on the South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation," running in Baku.

"I have numerously spoken about the possibility of signing a peace agreement. These are our plans but there are no such signals from the Armenian side," Aliyev said. "As the president, I look into the future. We will do everything [for normalizing relations], if there are positive signals from Armenia," he said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020 with intense battles in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10.

Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides maintained the positions that they had held, some districts passed over to Baku’s control and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line and the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh.