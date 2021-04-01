DPR head declares first ever draft campaign in republic

DONETSK, April 1. /TASS/. Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin announced the first draft campaign in the republic, starting on April 1. Pushilin’s order was published on Thursday.

"Between April 1,and July 15, 2012, carry out a draft of citizens born between 1994 and 2003, not in reserve, and subjected to draft in accordance with the law on conscription and military service," the order reads.

According to the document, 200 conscripts will be sent to the People’s Militia for six months.

The order was signed and entered effect on March 25. Its implementation will be supervised by DPR military commissioner Alexander Malkovsky.