Borrell’s remarks on Russia reveal concerns about Europe's global role — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Remarks about Russia, recently made by the EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, reveal his concern about the fact that certain global processes unfold without Europe’s active participation, Russia’s envoy to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"It’s not about threats, it’s about concerns that events worldwide have been unfolding without European Union and those who represent it," he said.

"To a certain extent, this is a reflection of a concept which is currently being tossed to the public, more and more often. I’m speaking about the theory of the second Cold War, [saying that] the world is becoming bipolar again, with Russia and China on one side and the United Staets and Europe on the other," the diplomat continued.

Earlier, Borrell said in his blog that the Chinese-Russian rapprochement is "based on a rejection of democratic values" rather than on economic interests.