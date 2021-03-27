At least 50 people dead in Myanmar during crackdown on protests

TASS, March 27. At least 50 people died on Saturday as protests were suppressed in various cities in Myanmar, Myanmar Now reported.

According to the report, there were victims among the protesters in the cities of Mandalay, Bago, and a number of others. It was clarified that two children also died on Saturday.

In turn, AFP reported that, according to their calculations, 19 people fell victims of dispersal of demonstrations on Saturday.

On February 1, the Myanmar military declared a state of emergency for a year and seized power. Army representatives explained this with large-scale fraud in the November 2020 elections. Since the beginning of February, the country’s residents have come out to antiwar protests, which are strictly suppressed by the security forces. Associated Press reported earlier, on Friday the total death toll for the entire protest period exceeded 300 people.