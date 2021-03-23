DPR evaluates its losses from Kiev’s military aggression at over $2.6 billion

DONETSK, March 24. /TASS/. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) estimates the losses sustained as a result of Kiev’s military aggression at more than 200 billion rubles ($2.6 billion), DPR lawmaker Yelena Shishkina said on Tuesday.

"At present, according to preliminary estimates, the damage sustained by the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of Ukraine’s military aggression amounts to more than 200 billion Russian rubles," she said at a session of the DPR commission assessing economic damage done by Ukraine.

"Assessment of damage is complicated by the ongoing hostilities. Shelling continues along the line of contact, and, therefore, the commission cannot visit the area and its specialists cannot make their final calculations," the Donetsk News Agency quoted her as saying.

The public commission assessing damage done by Ukraine’s military aggression was set up in 2019, by an action group of citizens from self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) in eastern Ukraine. The commission helps affected residents to draft and send lawsuits against Ukraine to the European Court of Human Rights (EHCR).