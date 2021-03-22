Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine registered in Mauritius

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been registered in Mauritius, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announces the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Mauritius, which has become the 55th country in the world to approve the use of the pharmaceutical. Registration of the pharmaceutical took place within the framework of the emergency use authorization (EUA)," RDIF says.

The vaccine is registered now in 55 countries with the total population over 1.4 bln people.