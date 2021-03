KIEV, March 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Dnepr city court sentenced former Lugansk People’s Republic head Igor Plotnitsky to lifetime in prison in absentia, local media reported Tuesday. According to the report, the former LPR head was sentenced over a case regarding Ukrainian military Il-76 plane, downed by the LPR militants in June 2014.

The court also sentenced two LPR militia commanders Anrey Patrushev and Alexander Gureyev over the same case. The incident was classified as terror attack.