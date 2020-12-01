Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine trials launched in India

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and India’s Dr. Reddy's Laboratories pharmaceutical company have launched the second and the third phases of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine clinical trials, the company said in a press release Tuesday.

"Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced today that they have commenced adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India after receiving the necessary clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, India. This will be a multicenter and randomized controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study," the statement notes.

The statement also clarifies that the JSS Medical Research company is conducting the trials.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine named Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry. Sputnik V passed clinical trials in June-July.

In October, the RDIF and Dr. Reddy’s obtained the permit to carry out the second and the third clinical trial phase of the vaccine in India. The first batch arrived in Hyderabad in November.