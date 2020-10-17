RDIF and Dr. Reddy's receives approval for Sputnik V clinical trials in India

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (Dr. Reddy's) have been approved by the Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct Phase II and III clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine in India, press service of the fund reported on Saturday.

It was specified that the country will carry out randomized controlled multicenter trials, which will include safety and immunogenicity tests.

Currently, Sputnik V vaccine is undergoing post-registration clinical trials on 40,000 volunteers in Russia. Also, RDIF and partners are conducting Phase III Sputnik V clinical trials in Belarus, Venezuela, and the United Arab Emirates.

India is also currently conducting the final trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, Covishield, developed by the University of Oxford and Austrian company AstraZeneca.

On August 11, Russia was the first in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine called Sputnik V. The drug was developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and passed clinical trials in June - July.