Armenian parliament votes against lifting martial law

YEREVAN, November 26./TASS/. At an emergency session on Thursday, the Armenian parliament refused to lift martial law in the country, imposed on September 27 over hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The session was broadcast by local TV channels.

"Thirty-six parliamentarians voted for the lifting of the marital law, while 56 voted against. The motion is not passed," Vice Speaker Alen Simonyan announced.

The factions of the opposition Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties initiated discussion in the parliament, since they believe martial law in the country is used by the government to prevent rallies urging the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Armenian Defense Ministry maintains that after the joint statement from the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders on cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan have got new borders and martial law must be extended to protect them.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.