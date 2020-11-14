Candles lit in peaceful march in memory of lives lost in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, November 14. / TASS /. Candles in memory of the soldiers and civilians killed in Nagorno-Karabakh were lit on Freedom Square in the center of Yerevan, where the opposition is holding rallies against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday.

Several local news web sites are broadcasting the event.

Several thousand people took part in the memorial, lit candles and began a march through the streets of Yerevan. Some participants are holding crosses in their hands.

Protests demanding Pashinyan's resignation have been held in Armenia since November 10, after he signed a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. As, in particular, the Russian leader said, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides will remain in place, and Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in the region.

Representatives of the Armenian Defense Ministry and General Staff said on November 10 that the country's armed forces will fulfill the agreements and called on the people to refrain from actions that would destabilize the situation in the country. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced the beginning of political consultations to discuss the situation after the signing of the agreement on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.