Kanat Isaev elected Kyrgyz parliament speaker

Isaev is the leader of the Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction. He was the only candidate nominated for that position.

Former speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov resigned on October 6 amid riots and clashes between police and protesters that erupted after the parliamentary elections. The position was taken up by representative of the Bir Bol (Unity) political party Myktybek Abdyldaev who later on announced his resignation.

Following the October 4 parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan, supporters of those parties, which failed to win seats in the parliament, organized mass riots in Bishkek. The protesters seized government buildings and released former President Almazbek Atambayev and some other politicians from custody. The country’s Central Election Commission has declared the voting results invalid. The election commission must announce the date for new parliamentary elections within a month’s time.