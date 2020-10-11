Kyrgyzstan’s new premier unveils plan to stabilize situation

BISHKEK, October 11. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s new Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov addressed the country’s people on Saturday, saying that he had developed an action plan for the government, which includes measures to stabilize the situation in the country.

"I assure you, that all my steps and actions will be for the benefit of the state’s interests. It is time for all progressive forces in the society to team up and together reach solutions that will take the country out of the crisis. In my program, I have identified the ten priority issues that require an urgent solution," the premier said.

The program includes measures to "stabilize the situation in the country", protect investors and small-and medium-sized businesses, ensure food security and "bring to justice all officials involved in corruption."

Japarov also plans to negotiate "renewal and restructuring of external debt" and review some of the agreements on foreign investment into the gold deposits of Kumtor and Dzeruy.

"Decisions on those matters might be tough. Possibly, the decision-making process regarding some of them will be difficult as well, but I promise that I will work in a fair, transparent and open way," the premier said.

Kyrgyzstan’s parliament approved Japarov as prime minister on October 10. Japarov said that in his recent conversation with Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the president promised to "step down" after Japarov’s appointment as prime minister.

Japarov was nominated for prime minister amid protests and mass riots raging in Kyrgyzstan since October 5. In the early hours of October 6, representatives of the parties that had failed to enter the parliament in the election started unrest, seized governmental buildings and released ex-President Almazbek Atambayev and other politicians, including Japarov, from detention centers. Japarov was jailed for hostage taking in 2013. The Central Election Committee invalidated the results of the election.

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov urged the party leaders to return the political process into a legal field and signed decrees dismissing the government and prime minister and appointing new law enforcement chiefs. In a decree Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in Bishkek from October 9 until October 21.