Myktybek Abdyldayev elected speaker of Kyrgyz parliament - agency

BISHKEK, October 6. /TASS/. Myktybek Abdyldayev, a Kyrgyz lawmaker representing the Bir Bol party, was elected parliament speaker during an extraordinary parliamentary session at the Dostuk hotel on Tuesday, the Kabar news agency reported.

The previous speaker, Dastanbek Jumabekov, earlier tendered his resignation.

Following the October 4 parliamentary polls in Kyrgyzstan, supporters of those parties which failed to win seats in the parliament organized mass riots in central Bishkek. On Monday night into Tuesday morning, the protesters seized the parliamentary building, which also houses the presidential administration, the government, the mayor’s office and the prosecutor general’s office. They also released former President Almazbek Atambayev, ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov and some other politicians from custody. The country’ Central Election Commission has declared the voting results as invalid.