Baku reports over 120 wounded civilians since escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, October 5. /TASS/. A total of 24 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 121 others were wounded since renewed clashes erupted in the area of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Monday.

"A total of 24 civilians were killed and 121 others were wounded as a result of shelling attacks by the Armenian side from September 27 to date," it said.

As many as 56 civil facilities and 306 houses were damaged in the shelling, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.