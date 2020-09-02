New daily high of COVID-19 infections registered in Ukraine

Moscow records more coronavirus cases in August compared with July

KIEV, September 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian healthcare workers registered a record daily high of 2,495 coronavirus infections with the total number of infections surpassing 125,000, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council reported on Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, according to the agency, due to complications of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus "51 people have died, 1,015 have recovered."

The total number of infections during the entire pandemic in Ukraine has reached 125,798 with 2,656 fatalities and 58,817 recoveries.