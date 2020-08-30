Protesters in Minsk move to Hero City Minsk monument

MINSK, August 30. /TASS/. Protesters in Minsk have moved from the Independence Avenue to the Victory Park and the Hero City Minsk monument, a TASS correspondent reports from the site.

Several thousand people are taking part in the rally, with a column of demonstrators stretching for more than two kilometers. Approaches to the monument are cordoned off by the military, with the barbed wire encircling the place.

Some of the protesters are calling on people to continue marching along the avenue towards President Alexander Lukashenko’s residence.