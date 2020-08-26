Kazakhstan’s coronavirus cases top 105,000

"Some 173 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered, including 98 carriers with symptoms and 75 asymptomatic carriers. A total of 105,075 cases were confirmed in the country," the statement said.

NUR-SULTAN, August 26. /TASS/. Doctors in Kazakhstan recorded 173 new coronavirus cases in the past day, and the total case tally reached 105,075, the government’s anti-coronavirus commission said on Wednesday.

Some 0.5% of Kazakhstan’s 18.7 mln population contracted the virus. In the past eight days, the coronavirus spread rate in the Central Asian republic reached 0.75.

According to the commission, 93,990 people have recovered, including 585 in the past day. The death toll has reached 1,534.

By now, 2,434,444 tests for the coronavirus have been carried out in the republic. Some 4.3% of those who passed tests were infected.

Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry introduced new statistics on coronavirus cases on August 1, which includes pneumonia cases with a negative test and signs of the coronavirus infection. As of August 25, 22,762 such pneumonia cases were recorded and 261 people died of this diagnosis.

The state of emergency was introduced in Kazakhstan on March 16 and ended on May 11 but restrictions remained in place in Kazakhstan’s regions. Due to a rise in infections, the country’s authorities introduced additional quarantine restrictions on July 5. The authorities started gradually easing these restrictions on August 17.