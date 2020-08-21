US expressed concern over Alexey Navalny

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. The US authorities are concerned about the situation around the Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who remains in intensive care at one of the Omsk hospitals, United States National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said in an interview with Fox News.

"It’s extraordinarily concerning and if the Russians were behind this ... it’s something that we’re going to factor into how we deal with the Russians going forward," O’Brien said.

"He’s a very courageous man … and our thoughts and our prayers are with him and his family," he added.

On Thursday morning, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that the plane carrying Navalny made an emergency landing in Omsk after he suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight. According to Yarmysh, Navalny may have been poisoned.

The medical staff of the Omsk hospital informed that Navalny is currently in an intensive care unit receiving symptomatic treatment, his exact diagnosis is currently being established.