Belarusian presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya calls on supporters to respect law

MINSK, August 11. /TASS/. Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who fled for Lithuania on Tuesday, has called on her supporters to respect law, refrain from clashing with the police and stay at home.

"Belarusians, I call for prudence and respect to law. I don’t want bloodshed and violence. I am asking you not to clash with the police, not to take to the streets, not to risk your lives. Please, take care of yourself and your near and dear," she said in a video address posted on the tut.by portal.