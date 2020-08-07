Fourteen more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Fourteen more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities reaching 4,560, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"Fourteen coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,560.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious in Russia, has visibly stabilized. By today, Moscow has reported 246,154 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 686 during the past day. A totals of 187,576 patients have recovered, including 1,353 in the past day. A campaign of voluntary testing for coronavirus antibodies is underway in the capital city.