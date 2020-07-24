Pompeo says there is opportunity of involving Russia in US policy against China

NEW YORK, July 24. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thinks that there is an opportunity to involve Russia in the US policy aimed against China, he said during a Q&A session on the outcomes of his speech at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in California.

Pompeo was asked by the host whether it is possible to "coax them [Russia] into the battle to be relentlessly candid about the Chinese Communist Party."

"I do think there’s that opportunity," the US secretary of state said. "That opportunity is born of the natural relationship between Russia and China. And we can do something as well, there are places where we need to work with Russia."

During his speech on Thursday, Pompeo offered to form "a new alliance of democracies" to counter China. According to Pompeo, through its actions, China presents "a complex new challenge" the West has never faced before.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an online session of the Primakov Readings forum that an escalation of tensions between the USA and China is not in Russia’s interest, nor is it in the interest of other states.