All-time high daily count of coronavirus cases registered in US — university

NEW YORK, July 11. /TASS/. The record-high daily number of about 63,200 newly confirmed novel coronavirus cases was registered in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which calculates own statistics on the basis of data from federal and local authorities.

According to the university, a total of 63,200 novel coronaviurus cases were registered in the United States on July 9.

The New York Times, in turn, reported that the daily figures have been on the increase in 39 US states in the past two weeks.

According to the latest statistics, over 12,200,000 people contracted novel coronavirus worldwide, more than 555,000 of them died. The US is the world leader in both confirmed infections (more than 3.17 million) and deaths caused by coronavirus (133,969).