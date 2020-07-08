Over 3 mln people diagnosed with COVID-19 in USA, says Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The US has documented 3,009,611 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as of Wednesday, the Johns Hopkins University informed citing data from federal and state officials.

According to the research organization, since the start of the pandemic, 131,594 COVID-19 patients have died in the USA and 936,476 people have recovered.

The highest number of people infected has been documented in the state of New York (398,237), followed by California (284,139), Florida (223,783) and Texas (216,026).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 11,965,900 people have been infected worldwide and more than 547,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 6,913,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.