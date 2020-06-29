Belarusian president to pay one-day visit to Russia to unveil WWII Rzhev memorial

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a one-day visit to Russia on June 30 to attend the unveiling ceremony of a memorial to Red Army soldiers in Rzhev in the Tver Region, a source close to the visit’s organization told TASS on Monday.

"It is planned to be a one-day visit," the source said, adding that the Belarusian leader would fly back to Minsk after the ceremony.

Lukashenko visited Russia last week to attend the Victory Parade in Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where Russia fought against Nazi Germany). He arrived in Moscow late on June 23. The next day the Belarusian leader attended the parade and a reception in the Kremlin and later left for Minsk.

Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said later Vladimir Putin had a brief conversation with his Belarusian counterpart but no official talks between the two leaders were held on that day.