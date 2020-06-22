Trump’s envoy for arms control praises Vienna talks as ‘very positive’

TASS, June 23. US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea has praised the results of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability in Vienna on Monday.

"First round of Vienna talks very positive. Detailed discussions of full-range of nuclear topics," Billingslea said in a tweet on Monday. "Agreement in principle on second round," he wrote on Twitter.

Marathon Russian-US consultations on strategic stability ended in Vienna earlier on Monday.

The Russian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and the US delegation was led by Marshall Billingslea.

The ten-hour talks were held behind closed doors.

Issues of the extension of the New START Treaty were among the topics of the Russian-US strategic stability consultations in Vienna.

Moscow and Washington signed a nuclear arms reduction accord known as the New START treaty in 2010. It took effect in 2011. Under its terms, either party shall reduce its strategic offensive arms in such a way that by the end of a seven-year period following the moment the treaty takes effect it should have no more than 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched missiles and heavy bombers, 1,550 warheads for them and 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM and SLBM launchers and heavy bombers. The treaty shall stay in effect for ten years (until February 5, 2021) unless it is replaced by another agreement by that moment. Or it can be prolonged for no more than five years (until 2026) by mutual consent.

Moscow has repeatedly called on Washington not to delay prolongation of the treaty it describes as the gold standards in the area of disarmament.