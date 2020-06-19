Tehran rejects IAEA resolution, will retaliate

TEHRAN, June 19. /TASS/. Tehran completely rejects the resolution adopted by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding the Iranian nuclear program and will take retaliatory measures, Iran’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi said Friday.

"Iran fully rejects this resolution and will respond appropriately," ISNA news agency quotes him as saying. Gharib Abadi added, "those who made this decision will bear responsibility for its consequences."

According to the envoy, the resolution was adopted "based on false and unfounded accusations." "This is a completely unconstructive and political move that pushes us towards an unnecessary crisis of cooperation [between Tehran and IAEA]," the Iranian ambassador said.

On Friday, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a draft resolution sponsored by the UK, France and Germany, demanding that Iran grants access to two facilities where, the agency suspects, the country could be illegally stockpiling nuclear materials.

Gharib Abadi earlier explained that this topic harkens back to propositions of 17 years ago which was closed by the IAEA board in 2015. Technical briefings also noted that these facilities are nothing but a farm and a desert. Moreover, Iran does not intend to automatically clear access to these facilities based on groundless accusations put forward by its adversaries.