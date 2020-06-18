Russia, Serbia sign agreement to combat terrorism

BELGRADE, June 18./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic signed an agreement on combatting terrorism on Thursday, TASS reports.

The agreement was signed during Lavrov’s visit to Belgrade.

"We are signing a major agreement on cooperation in the fight against terrorism. It will make it possible to ensure a stable legal framework between our services, including regarding foreign terrorists, who are spreading their ideology, also in the Balkans," Lavrov said after the signing. According to him, "the agreement secures stable cooperation between respective services of Serbia with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the Federal Protective Service, the Security Council of the Russian Federation".

According to Stefanovic, who is also Serbia’s Interior Minister, the signing of the document is a major chapter in relations between the countries. "The document will facilitate a quick exchange of information between the Serbian Interior Ministry and other services with the Russian agency," he noted. "That will help us to ensure a prompt and efficient protection of both Russian and Serbian interests," the minister said.