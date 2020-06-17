German parliament’s committee calls to think of response to Nord Stream sanctions

BERLIN, June 17. /TASS/. The Economy and Energy Committee of German’s Bundestag calls on the country’s government to consider the response to US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, the Committee said in its press release on Wednesday.

"Representatives of all fractions expressed unanimity in respect of incompatibility of such extraterritorial sanctions with the international law," Committee Chairman Klaus Ernst said, cited in the release. "The call [was formed] on the federal government to develop and present a commensurate response from the part of Germany and the European Union," according to the press release.