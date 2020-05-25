UK reports 121 new coronavirus deaths

LONDON, May 25. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections has approached 261,000, while coronavirus-caused fatalities are now nearing 37,000, the national health department said in a statement Monday, noting that 121 new coronavirus deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

"261,184 people have tested positive. As of 5pm on 24 May, of those tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, 36,914 have died," the statement reads.

Yesterday, 118 new deaths were confirmed.

British government representatives and experts note that the spread of the virus is slowing down, amid fewer deaths and hospital cases across the country. Now, the UK has less than 10,000 hospitalized patients.

Starting with May 13, citizens are allowed to exercise and do sports outside more than once as well as sunbathe and drive to remote places for leisure. Construction workers and employees of many industries who cannot work from home were cleared to go back to work. Johnson conceded that many other shops could welcome customers back in June as well as partially schools, while certain hotels and other public spaces could be cleared to reopen in July.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,513,300 people have been infected worldwide and more than 346,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,309,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.