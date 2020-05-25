Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan up by 149 in past day

BAKU, May 25. /TASS/. As many as 149 novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Azerbaijan over the past day bringing the overall number to 4,271, the coronavirus response headquarters under the Azerbaijani government said on Monday.

"As many as 149 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Azerbaijan over the past day. A total of 134 patients recovered and two died," it said.

According to the headquarters, the overall number of recoveries has reached 2,741. Fifty-one coronavirus-related deaths have been reported. A total of 1,479 coronavirus-positive patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals, with 44 of them being in serious condition. More than 273,000 tests for the coronavirus infection have been conducted nationwide.