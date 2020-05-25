Number of coronavirus cases in Finland rises to 6,599

HELSINKI, May 25. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Finland reached 6,599, increasing by 20 over the past day, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare announced on Monday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 307 deaths have been reported in the country.

From March 19 to May 13, Finland closed its borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Until the end of May, gathering in groups of more than 10 people is banned in Finland; from June 1, groups of up to 50 people will be allowed to gather. Theaters, museums, libraries and restaurants will gradually open in June.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,513,300 people have been infected worldwide and more than 346,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,309,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 353,427 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 118,798 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,633 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.