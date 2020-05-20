US military jet with first shipment of ventilators for Russia takes off from US

WASHINGTON, May 20. /TASS/. US C-17 military transport aircraft with first shipment of 50 American ventilators has taken off from Charleston Air Force Base (South Carolina) and set course for Moscow on Wednesday, a source in the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) told TASS.

"Yes, I can confirm that the aircraft loaded with ventilators for the Russian people departed. We are proud to provide ventilators to the Russian people and saving lives during this global [coronavirus] crisis," the source stressed.

However, he did not clarify when the plane would reach Moscow. "The United States seeks a better relationship with Russia on many fronts and the door to dialogue remains open. We must all work together to overcome this common threat that knows no boundaries. The United States and Russia have provided humanitarian assistance to each other during past crises and will no doubt do so again in the future," he concluded.

"America extends prayers and well wishes to the Russian people suffering at this difficult time," the White House’s National Security Council (NSC) also added. On Wednesday, the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) published a video via Twitter showing USAID employees loading ventilators to the jet alongside military personnel.

A senior staffer of the US administration earlier told TASS that the first shipment of 50 ventilators would be ready for delivery to Russia on May 20, while the remaining 150 ventilators could be sent on May 26, underlining that the ventilators are given free of charge. Voice of America, meanwhile, noted that the machines and their delivery amounted to $4.7 million.

USAID activity in Russia was terminated in accordance with the Russian government’s decision as foreign help was not needed then.

Aid delivery

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at the White House that US authorities were glad to help out Russia in countering the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that certain coronavirus test equipment and ventilators were already "on its way." Earlier, Trump told journalists that ventilators would be sent to Russia if need be. According to the US leader, he made the suggestion during a phone call with Putin.

In April, Russia sent a shipment of medical equipment to the US to help to tackle the coronavirus spread. Trump then lauded the gesture. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also stressed that Moscow would avail itself of Washington’s proposal to supply ventilators if they are needed.