PYONGYANG, May 14. /TASS/. North Korea has received 25,000 tonnes of high-quality wheat from Russia in humanitarian aid, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang said in a statement on Facebook on Thursday.

"On May 14, Ambassador Alexander Matsegora and Russian embassy diplomats visited the port of Nampo, where the Polina cargo ship flying the flag of Sierra Leone had arrived. It delivered 25,000 tonnes of high-quality grain from Novorossiysk," the statement reads.