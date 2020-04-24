Two more Italian regions seek Russia's aid in combating COVID-19

Earlier, TASS informed that the region of Piedmont had addressed the Russian military with a request for aid

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Local governments of the Italian provinces of Apulia and Friuli-Venezia Giulia have addressed Russia with the request for aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergei Razov said during a video link from Rome on Friday. "Heads of Italian regions are addressing us with official requests to send our military officers [to carry out disinfection — TASS]. Such requests came from the governors of Piedmont, Apulia and Friuli-Venezia Giulia," he said. Razov stressed that Russian aid is not political.

Earlier, TASS informed that the region of Piedmont had addressed the Russian military with a request for aid. Under the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on March 22-25, the Russian Defense Ministry sent 15 military jets to Italy that transported virologists, epidemiologists and the necessary equipment to the country. According to the ministry, the group includes specialists who directly took part in fighting outbreaks of African swine fever, as well as developing vaccines against Ebola and the plague. The planes also delivered mobile stations for aerosol disinfection of transport and territories and medical equipment.

