Israeli military helicopters deliver air strikes on southern Syria

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force helicopters delivered missile strikes on the southern parts of Syria, SANA news agency reported on Friday.

According to the agency, the air strikes were delivered around midnight on Thursday from the Golan Heights aiming at targets located about 40 kilometers (some 25 miles) to the southwest of the Syrian capital of Damascus.

The Syrian state-run agency did not report any casualties after the air strikes stating only that "the damages were restricted to materials."

Syrian radio broadcaster Sham FM reported that five missiles were fired by Israeli helicopters on sites in southern Syria.