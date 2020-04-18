Moscow healthcare has all capacities for at least two weeks — mayor

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Moscow’s healthcare system has enough capacities for at least two weeks, and the required "margin of endurance," Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"The primary task for us today is to ensure the healthcare system’s margin of endurance for the foreseeable perspective. For now, this has been accomplished. Today we can see that we certainly have additional capacities for this week and the next one," he said in an interview with the Vesti program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Friday.

"I’m not going to make any predictions to the end, but, at least in the near future that we can foresee, we are convinced that the healthcare system will cope with the tasks that it is facing," he added.

By Friday morning, as many as 18,105 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow, or 56.6% of the country’s overall number. A total of 1,517 patients have recovered and 127 have died. A coronavirus lockdown regime has been in force in the capital city since March 29 and a system of electronic passes was imposed on April 15 to control travels by both private and public transport.