Italy’s coronavirus death toll surges by 766 in past day

ROME, April 3. /TASS/. The number of people in Italy who died of coronavirus and of complications caused by the illness has risen by 766, bringing the total to 14,681, Italy’s Civil Protection Department said on Friday.

According to statistics, the number of those infected with the virus amounts to 85,388, up by 2,339 compared to Thursday, yet the number of those who recovered has increased by 1,480, bringing the total to 19,758.

A total of 119,827 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Italy since the start of the outbreak, including deaths and recoveries. On Thursday, 115,242 new cases were reported.