Spain’s coronavirus deaths exceed 8,000

MADRID, March 31. /TASS/. As many as 94,417 coronavirus cases have been identified in Spain so far, the country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 8,189 people have died and 19,259 have recovered. Infection cases in Spain have outnumbered those in China.

Spain recorded its first coronavirus case on January 31. The number of patients started to grow rapidly after an outbreak had hit Italy. On March 14, the Spanish Council of Ministers declared a high alert over the coronavirus, restricting the movement of people across the country.