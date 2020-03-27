Iranian foreign minister calls on US to release detained Iranian researchers

TEHRAN, March 27. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on the US to release Iranian researchers detained by the US government. He made this statement on Twitter on Friday.

"US has taken several Iranian scientists hostage — without charge or on spurious sanctions charges — & not releasing them; even when its OWN courts reject the absurd charges. US even refuses medical furlough — amid #covid19 — for innocent men jailed in horrific facilities. Release our men," he wrote.