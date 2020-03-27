Forty new coronavirus infections reported in Tokyo for third day in a row

According to the governor, another 40 cases have been confirmed in Tokyo over the past 24 hours. On Wednesday and Thursday, these figures were 41 and 47 respectively.

TOKYO, March 27. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases in Tokyo has been growing by 40 and more over the past three days, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

On Wednesday, she asked residents of the capital city to stay indoors. She also urged private companies to ask their employees to work remotely. People were asked to refrain from attending any mass events and stay at home at night. The city’s cinemas, large shopping centers and public parks will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

A total of 2,175 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Japan by now. These include 712 passengers and the crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Fifty-nine people, including ten passengers of the ship, have died.

The coronavirus outbreak was recorded in central China in late December 2019. As many as 160 countries have been hit by this infection, which was labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. According to the latest data, almost 522,000 people have contracted the virus, and more than 23,500 have died.