Coronavirus found in three more countries

TASS, March 15. Authorities of St. Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda confirmed new coronavirus cases on their territories, EFE news agency reported.

Two women with the coronavirus arrived at island states from the United Kingdom last week without symptoms. They currently undergo quarantine and their health status is out of danger.

The first case of the new coronavirus was also registered in the Republic of Congo, Reuters reported, citing the statement of the national government.

According to the news agency, a 50 years’ old that returned from a trip to Paris was infected. The health condition of the patient is currently stable.